What's open on New Year's Day 2025? Here are open stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

The new year, 2025, is upon us. While banks, post offices and major stock exchanges are closed on New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, you'll find that many retailers will be open, although hours may be limited.

What's open on New Year's Day?

GROCERS, STORES, PHARMACIES

Acme Markets — Most stores are open for limited hours on holidays. Customers are advised to check their store page for changes.

— Most stores are open for limited hours on holidays. Customers are advised to check their store page for changes. Albertsons — Banner stores and pharmacies including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw's, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on New Year's Day for reduced hours. Select pharmacies will be open on New Year's Day at reduced hours. Customers are advised to check with their local store and pharmacy before visiting during the holidays.

— Banner stores and pharmacies including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw's, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on New Year's Day for reduced hours. Select pharmacies will be open on New Year's Day at reduced hours. Customers are advised to check with their local store and pharmacy before visiting during the holidays. CVS Pharmacy — Locations will be open on New Year's Day, although some stores may have reduced hours, according to a spokesperson. The retailer recommends that customers call their local store in advance or check hours at cvs.com.

— Locations will be open on New Year's Day, although some stores may have reduced hours, according to a spokesperson. The retailer recommends that customers call their local store in advance or check hours at cvs.com. Food Lion — All stores are open regular hours.

— All stores are open regular hours. Giant Food — All stores, gas stations and Giant pick-up will be open during regular hours. All pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for 24-hour pharmacies in Bethesda, Maryland, and Catonsville, Maryland, which will open at 6 a.m. and resume 24-hour service.

— All stores, gas stations and Giant pick-up will be open during regular hours. All pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for 24-hour pharmacies in Bethesda, Maryland, and Catonsville, Maryland, which will open at 6 a.m. and resume 24-hour service. Kroger — While some store hours may vary, most Kroger locations will operate during their normal hours on New Year's Day.

Publix — All stores are open but hours vary according to location. Customers should check ahead.

Rite Aid (stores only) – Stores will be open on New Year's Day, while pharmacies will be closed. Customers should check their local store in advance for store hours.

Sheetz — Stores operate 365 days a year with all services, including their Made-to-Order menu available 24/7.

Stop & Shop (stores, fuel only) — Stores and fuel station operate during regular hours on New Year' Day. In-store pharmacies are closed.

Target — Target locations will operate on a normal schedule on Jan. 1.

Walmart — All stores will operate during normal business hours.

Whole Foods — All stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RESTAURANTS, FAST-FOOD CHAINS

Chick-fil-A — Restaurants are open on New Year's Day, although they may have limited operating hours. To check the specific hours of operation for your local Chick-fil-A restaurant, consumers can select their local restaurant on the Chick-fil-A App or click the "Find a restaurant" link on its website.

— Restaurants are open on New Year's Day, although they may have limited operating hours. To check the specific hours of operation for your local Chick-fil-A restaurant, consumers can select their local restaurant on the Chick-fil-A App or click the "Find a restaurant" link on its website. Chili's — All Chili's restaurants are open on New Year's Day.

— All Chili's restaurants are open on New Year's Day. Chipotle Mexican Grill — Restaurants are open with regular hours.

— Restaurants are open with regular hours. Darden Restaurants (Olive Garden, others) — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's restaurants are open with regular hours.

— Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's restaurants are open with regular hours. Dunkin' — Locations are open on New Year's Day, but guests are encouraged to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm their local store's hours before visiting.

— Locations are open on New Year's Day, but guests are encouraged to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm their local store's hours before visiting. IHOP — Restaurants are open during the holidays, but hours of operation may vary — customers should check with their local IHOP.

— Restaurants are open during the holidays, but hours of operation may vary — customers should check with their local IHOP. Outback Steakhouse — Restaurants are open on Jan. 1, though hours may vary. Guests are advised to check with their local restaurant for hours of operation in advance.

Starbucks — Store hours vary by location, while locations may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. The company recommends checking specific store hours using the Starbucks® app or website store locator in advance.

What's closed on New Year's Day?

ALDI — Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

Costco — Stores are closed New Year's Day.

Rite Aid (pharmacies) – Rite Aid pharmacies will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The retailer's stores will be open with normal business hours.

Stop & Shop (pharmacies) — In-store pharmacies are closed on New Year's Day. Shop & Stop stores and fuel stations are operating during normal business hours.

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

Banks are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the federal holiday.

Is the post office open on New Year's Day?

All U.S. Postal Service locations are closed on New Year's Day, one of 11 federal holidays when mail is not delivered.

DHL and UPS are also closed on New Year's Day. FedEx locations and operations are also closed, with the exception of its FedEx Custom Critical® services, which are available.

Is the stock market open today on New Year's Day?

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Wednesday, Jan.1, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.