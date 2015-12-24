What to watch on CBSN this holiday weekend
Good music, great food, heartwarming moments. If those sound like the elements of a memorable holiday weekend, then CBSN has you covered. Take a look at some of the special programming we'll have on tap (all times Eastern):
"Sunday Morning" Christmas Special
Spend Christmas with CBS "Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood, as he celebrates the holiday with cocktail parties and the Tran-Siberian Orchestra.
12/25 at 7 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m.
Steve Hartman: "On The Road"
Go inside Steve Hartman's home on Christmas morning. Steve shares his favorite stories this year, "On The Road."
12/25 at 12 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.
12/26 at 12 a.m., 3 a.m.
12/27 at 8 a.m.
2015 Music: Saturday Sessions
"CBS This Morning Saturday" producers have hand-picked the best Saturday Sessions from 2015. The hour is hosted by Anthony Mason and includes performances by: Lucinda Williams, Kat Edmonson, The Lone Bellow, Tony Bennett, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr. Jason Isbell, Belle and Sebastian, OK GO, Paul Weller, Chris Stapleton and Courtney Barnett.
12/25 at 2 a.m., 3 a.m.
12/26 at 5 a.m., 1 p.m.
12/27 at 5 a.m., 2 a.m.
The Dish: Foodie Favorites
Prepare your holiday meal with inspiration from the finest chef's around. Join Vinita Nair as she explores the delicate art of making a Kringle, eats a meal with Marcus Samuelson at his newest restaurant, and learns about Aaron Franklin's "Meat-Smoking Manifesto." Other segments include: Wylie Dufresne, Claire Ptak, Plastic food (Sunday Morning), Meals like mom used to make, and Food wars: Healthy snacks vs. junk food.
12/25 at 4 a.m., 4 p.m.
12/26 at 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
12/27 at 6 a.m.
Kennedy Center Honorees
Get to know the 2015 Kennedy Center Honorees. This hour-long special will feature one-on-one interviews with Cicely Tyson, George Lucas, Rita Moreno, Seiji Ozawak and Carole King.
12/24 at 10 p.m.
12/25 at 12 a.m., 6 a.m., 6 p.m.
12/26 at 4 a.m., 4 p.m.
12/27 at 7 a.m., 11.p.m.
