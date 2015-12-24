What to watch on CBSN this holiday weekend

Good music, great food, heartwarming moments. If those sound like the elements of a memorable holiday weekend, then CBSN has you covered. Take a look at some of the special programming we'll have on tap (all times Eastern):

"Sunday Morning" Christmas Special

Spend Christmas with CBS "Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood, as he celebrates the holiday with cocktail parties and the Tran-Siberian Orchestra.

12/25 at 7 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m.

Steve Hartman: "On The Road"

Go inside Steve Hartman's home on Christmas morning. Steve shares his favorite stories this year, "On The Road."

12/25 at 12 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

12/26 at 12 a.m., 3 a.m.

12/27 at 8 a.m.

2015 Music: Saturday Sessions

"CBS This Morning Saturday" producers have hand-picked the best Saturday Sessions from 2015. The hour is hosted by Anthony Mason and includes performances by: Lucinda Williams, Kat Edmonson, The Lone Bellow, Tony Bennett, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr. Jason Isbell, Belle and Sebastian, OK GO, Paul Weller, Chris Stapleton and Courtney Barnett.

12/25 at 2 a.m., 3 a.m.

12/26 at 5 a.m., 1 p.m.

12/27 at 5 a.m., 2 a.m.

The Dish: Foodie Favorites

Prepare your holiday meal with inspiration from the finest chef's around. Join Vinita Nair as she explores the delicate art of making a Kringle, eats a meal with Marcus Samuelson at his newest restaurant, and learns about Aaron Franklin's "Meat-Smoking Manifesto." Other segments include: Wylie Dufresne, Claire Ptak, Plastic food (Sunday Morning), Meals like mom used to make, and Food wars: Healthy snacks vs. junk food.

12/25 at 4 a.m., 4 p.m.

12/26 at 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

12/27 at 6 a.m.

Kennedy Center Honorees

Get to know the 2015 Kennedy Center Honorees. This hour-long special will feature one-on-one interviews with Cicely Tyson, George Lucas, Rita Moreno, Seiji Ozawak and Carole King.

12/24 at 10 p.m.

12/25 at 12 a.m., 6 a.m., 6 p.m.

12/26 at 4 a.m., 4 p.m.

12/27 at 7 a.m., 11.p.m.