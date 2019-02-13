What happened to the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram

Their story went viral and captivated the world: 276 schoolgirls kidnapped from their school in Nigeria and taken into the forest by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram. They endured beatings, bombing attacks and had to eat grass to thwart starvation. Three years after their kidnapping, the Nigerian government was able to free 103 of them. They are traumatized from their ordeal, but undaunted in their pursuit of the education that made them targets for their captors in 2014. Lesley Stahl gains rare access to some of the young women at their school for a 60 Minutes report to be broadcast Sunday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

They are now in their 20s and, once again, can sing together the Christian songs they grew up with but could never sing above a whisper in captivity. Rebecca, one of the "Chibok Girls," so named for their hometown, tells Stahl, "[Boko Haram said] if you didn't convert to Islam you wouldn't get home alive."

Stahl visited a group of the women in a special boarding school they attend to continue their studies in preparation for college and receive much-needed help from therapist Somiari Demm. The process of balancing learning with healing is a delicate one. "I think at times, we need to kind of scale it back. Trauma really changes the brain whether memory, cognition, recall, retrieval," says Demm. "We have to meet them where they are. If not, all we're doing is making the situation worse."

Keeping the women physically together after their captivity is central to their caretakers' strategy of healing and educating them. They took care of each other in captivity, right from the first night. Grace badly injured her leg when she was captured. "They are taking care of me. They are fetching water. They are washing me, my clothes, and everything," Grace recalls. Her friend Aisha tells Stahl, "We are worried about her leg. We don't have anybody there who will take care of her. Only us."