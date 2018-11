This week's Moment of the Week takes place deep inside the Moab Khotsong mine. 60 Minutes cameras were given rare permission to film inside the smelter where ore is smashed and pulverized in a grinder before being fed into a furnace that reaches temperatures of almost 2,000 degrees. There, the gold is turned to liquid and poured down into moulds.

