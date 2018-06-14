CBSN
CBS/AP June 14, 2018, 6:53 PM

2 adults, 2 children shot at Coloardo dentist office, police say

The scene at a Colorado dentist office where two adults and two children were shot on June 14, 2018.

CBS Denver

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Authorities say 2 adults and 2 children have been shot in a parking lot behind a Colorado's dentist's office. The suspect "fled the scene," said Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department.

Spottke said the conditions of those shot are unknown, CBS Denver reports. She said a search for the suspect is underway, but did not provide a suspect description.  

Spottke says the shootings happened Thursday around 3 p.m.

Video footage at the scene showed police focusing on an office complex that holds several dental offices. Several officers were seen collecting evidence from the parking lot and the entrance to the office building.

The area is about 14 miles northwest of Denver.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News