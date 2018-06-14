2 adults, 2 children shot at Coloardo dentist office, police say

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Authorities say 2 adults and 2 children have been shot in a parking lot behind a Colorado's dentist's office. The suspect "fled the scene," said Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department.

Spottke said the conditions of those shot are unknown, CBS Denver reports. She said a search for the suspect is underway, but did not provide a suspect description.

Spottke says the shootings happened Thursday around 3 p.m.

Video footage at the scene showed police focusing on an office complex that holds several dental offices. Several officers were seen collecting evidence from the parking lot and the entrance to the office building.

The area is about 14 miles northwest of Denver.