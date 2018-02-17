CBSN
CBS News February 17, 2018

West Virginia gov. declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall

A frontloader works after a mudslide from heavy rainfall briefly shut down Route 60 outside of Cedar Grove, W.V., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP

West Virginia Governor Jim Justin declared a State of Emergency for all counties in the state on Saturday following heavy rainfall that triggered statewide flooding.

The State Emergency Operations Center was on enhanced watch status Saturday, CBS affiliate WVNS reports. The West Virginia National Guard was put on standby for potential mobilization to help emergency agencies.

Justice said in a tweet that "heavy rain triggered flooding in multiple locations and was expected to continue throughout the weekend."

Storm conditions were expected to continue in West Virginia to a lesser degree into next week with more rain and also snow on the way, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

