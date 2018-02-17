West Virginia gov. declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall

West Virginia Governor Jim Justin declared a State of Emergency for all counties in the state on Saturday following heavy rainfall that triggered statewide flooding.

The State Emergency Operations Center was on enhanced watch status Saturday, CBS affiliate WVNS reports. The West Virginia National Guard was put on standby for potential mobilization to help emergency agencies.

Justice said in a tweet that "heavy rain triggered flooding in multiple locations and was expected to continue throughout the weekend."

Early this morning I declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties, after heavy rain triggered flooding in multiple locations and was expected to continue throughout the weekend. Our @guard_wv, and the Emergency Operations Center at @WVDHSEM are on standby to help. #wvgov pic.twitter.com/7haEaeYXyh — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 17, 2018

Storm conditions were expected to continue in West Virginia to a lesser degree into next week with more rain and also snow on the way, CBS Pittsburgh reports.