Watch live: Trump delivers commencement address at West Point

President Trump is delivering the commencement address to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday morning. Mr. Trump's decision to appear at the graduation ceremony stirred some controversy, as students are returning to the West Point campus for the ceremony after the school was closed over concerns about the coronavirus.

The academy is located about an hour's drive north of New York City, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic. All West Point students have been home since spring break in March, and only those who are graduating are returning for the ceremony.

CBS News reports that all cadets will be wearing masks, and those sharing the dais with the president will be tested for the coronavirus. The ceremony will be taking place on the campus parade grounds, where students will be able to socially distance.

How to watch President Trump's speech at West Point

What: President Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point

President Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point When: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Saturday, June 13, 2020 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Where: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, West Point, New York

U.S. Military Academy at West Point, West Point, New York Online stream: Watch live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.

Mr. Trump's speech comes amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, and escalating tensions between the president and the military. Mr. Trump said this week he would refuse to consider renaming Army bases named after Confederate officials, after the Pentagon said it was willing to discuss it.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also said this week he regretted participating in a photo opportunity with the president in front of a damaged historic church earlier this month. The photo op took place after law enforcement officials cleared peaceful protesters from the area using tear gas and rubber bullets. CBS News has confirmed that Milley's words took the White House by surprise.