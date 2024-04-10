Multiple people shot at Ramadan event in West Philadelphia, several people in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Multiple people were shot at a large gathering at 47th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. A source told CBS Philadelphia the shooting happened at the end of a Ramadan event.

Police said several people are in custody.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said they took one person to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Fire officials said the person went home first and then was taken to CHOP.

No word on the extent of injuries or the exact number of victims.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said parents looking to reunite with their children can meet with police at Sister Clara Muhammad School at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.

Police are expected to provide more information at a media stage area at Belmont and Girard avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.