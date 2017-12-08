West Bank clashes erupt on “Day of Rage” after U.S. Jerusalem move

Hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Friday in protests which were part of a so-called "Day of Rage" over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Demonstrators were furious with the United States for, in their view, unilaterally siding with Israel, CBS News correspondent Seth Doane reports.

Bracing for violence, hundreds of additional Israeli security forces were deployed early Friday morning, while the faithful of all ages, including young men, were allowed into the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. One of the holiest sites for Muslims, the mosque is at the heart of the controversy over President Trump's decision, Doane reports.

Across the region, protesters filled streets in Egypt, Jordan, and in Turkey, where signs read, "Jerusalem belongs to Islam." In Pakistan, both U.S. and Israeli flags were burned.

In Gaza City overnight, protesters set fire to a symbolic casket with a picture of President Trump, and elsewhere, a poster of the U.S. president was laid in a roadway for vehicles to drive over.

But clashes with police sparked earlier in the week in Bethelem, Doane reports, where he met 21-year-old university student Nasri Qumsieh.

"We are looking forward that the America is the country that will make peace here – this is how we used to look at America," Qumseih told CBS News.

But Jerusalem's mayor, Nir Barkat said he thought Mr. Trump's change of policy would ultimately bring peace.

"He is keeping his promise in the campaign and for us, in Jerusalem. It's a major, important milestone in our current future and in the future, and I thank him for that," Barkat said.

People were waiting to see if Friday's "Day of Rage" would mark an end to this cycle of protests, Doane reports, or if a new intifada was indeed on its way.