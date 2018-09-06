Back to CBS News Radio.

Wendy Gillette is an anchor for CBS News Radio, as well as a correspondent, anchor and producer for CBS Newspath based in New York City, which provides national and international stories to CBS television stations. In 2020, Wendy launched a new travel series, Travel Tuesday, for digital, broadcast and radio. She is a familiar face to CBS affiliates after joining Newspath in 2006. She reported for WCBS-TV before then, and also made stops as a television reporter and anchor at the CBS stations in Cleveland, OH and Tucson, AZ, and the ABC affiliates in Portland, Maine and Great Falls, Montana. She has freelanced for ABC Newsone, NBC Newschannel and as a business anchor at the NYSE for NY1 and affiliated stations. She has also filled in as an anchor on CBS Morning News and the former CBS early morning newscast, Up to the Minute, and launched CBS MoneyWatch morning live shots from the New York Stock Exchange several years ago. Wendy has traveled to more than 60 countries and has reported travel stories for Newspath from the Maldives, Vietnam, the Seychelles, South Africa, Alaska and Iceland. She grew up in East Brunswick, New Jersey, attended Rutgers University and received her master's in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University.

