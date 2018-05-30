CBSN
CBS/AP May 30, 2018, 11:06 AM

Weezer covers Toto’s "Africa"

Weezer's Scott Shriner, Brian Bell, Ted Stryker and Patrick Wilson pose backstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 10, 2017 in Inglewood, California. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — One fan's persistence paid off. Weezer has released a cover of Toto's 1982 hit song "Africa" after a teenager pressed the group for months on social media to record the song.

The teen, known by the handle @weezerafrica, jokingly started lobbying the 1990s band on Twitter in December. The campaign gained followers.

Weezer released a cover of Toto's "Rosanna" on May 24. The teen tweeted, "After months of trolling them, @Weezer trolled me back..."

But the teen was still not satisfied. The group rolled out "Africa" on Tuesday along with a meme about the song versus modern pop music.

Neither the representative for Weezer nor the teen immediately responded to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time Weezer has been targeted by an online campaign. In 2010, a Seattle man tried to raise $10 million to get the band to break up, though Weezer never agreed to break up if the money was raised.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular