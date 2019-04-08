Denver to reach 80 degrees on Tuesday, then snow the next day

Denver will have summer and winter — all in one week. According to the National Weather Service, the Mile High City and other parts of Colorado will have temperatures far above normal Tuesday before a winter-like storm sweeps in 24 hours later.

"Highs will climb toward 80° on Tuesday but don't put your winter coat away just yet! A strong cold front will decrease highs by 30° on Wednesday with rain changing over to snow by Wednesday night," the National Weather Service said in a tweet Sunday.

— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 7, 2019

By Wednesday, a powerful spring storm will move across Colorado, bringing a strong cold front along with snow, CBS Denver reports. The low pressure will produce very strong winds by Wednesday night and early Thursday. For some areas in the state, blizzard conditions are possible.

"Snowfall amounts could be significant in some places with this storm, the weather service said.

A "bomb cyclone," similar to the one that hit the Great Plains and Midwest last month, is part of the system that will impact Denver in the coming days. CBS News contributing meteorologist Jeff Berardelli reports the system will move across the Rockies and bring heavy snow to the mountains of Wyoming and Colorado. The storm will intensify as it enters the central Plains.

Temperatures in Denver are forecast to dip into the 20s Wednesday and Thursday night. There will also be another chance of snow showers midday Friday.

However, the weather should improve again by next weekend. Saturday and Sunday, Denver should see highs near 51 and 64.