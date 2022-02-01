"We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the Disney film "Encanto" is the No. 1 song in the U.S.

The Disney film "Encanto" is making a big impact on pop culture. The hit song from the movie, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – dethroning Adele's "Easy on Me."

The song, written by Lin Manuel Miranda and performed by the cast of the computer-animated musical, was on the charts for five weeks. But this week it jumped up from number two, meaning it had the most sales, streaming and airplays than any other song.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the second song from a Disney animated film to reach number one on the chart, according to Billboard. The first happened 29 years ago – "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" reached the top spot in 1993.

This is also the first time a song at the top of the Hot 100 for Miranda, according to Billboard. Miranda, who famously created the Broadway musical "Hamilton" and wrote original songs for Disney's "Moana," wrote the story for "Encanto" and composed the music.

Miranda was nominated for a Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe for "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana."

In the court of public opinion, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has earned him praise too. The song has over 101 million streams on Spotify so far. The "Encanto" soundtrack has over 16 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Seven songs from the film are on the top 100 chart, and when the film's producer Yvette Merino shared that good news on Twitter, Miranda responded: "Grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful to all of you, ALL of you."