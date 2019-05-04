3 employees missing after silicone plant explosion in Illinois

Waukegan, Illinois — Three employees were still missing Saturday morning after an explosion rocked a silicone plant in the Illinois city of Waukegan Friday night. Emergency crews called off a search for them due to hazardous material and the structural integrity of the building, CBS Chicago reported.

Officials say nine people were in the building at the time of the blast in the city north of Chicago. Four people were transported to local hospitals.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all involved in this horrific incident, " Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said in a statement. "Our personnel worked tirelessly through the night to control this scene with help from many neighboring agencies."

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion, which damaged at least five other buildings in the area, according to officials.

AB Specialty Silicones manufactures and distributes various grades of silicone products, CBS Chicago reported.