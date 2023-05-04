Baby dead, woman seriously injured in Iowa dog attack

A dog attacked a baby and a woman at an Iowa home Thursday, killing the 9-month-old child, police said.

Officers got a call about an animal attack at a Scott Avenue home in Waterloo around 7:22 a.m., Capt. Jason Feaker said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found two victims who'd been attacked by a dog inside the house.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman, 49, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She was later flown to a second hospital.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the woman and child. Names will not be released until police have notified family members of the attack.

The dog was a boxer/hound mix, local outlet KWWL reported. The dog was picked up by animal control after the attack and was later put down.

There have been several deadly dog attacks across the U.S. this year. Early in January, a 7-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a pit bull in Louisiana, CBS News previously reported.

A young boy was killed and his mother was injured in another January dog attack, authorities said. Two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs attacked the pair in Fort Hall, Idaho.

In February, a man in his 80s was killed and three others were injured in a Texas dog attack. First responders dispatched to the scene arrived to find the man "being dragged by a dog," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at the time.

A Pennsylvania woman died after she was attacked by a neighbor's dog in March. She'd gone over to feed the Great Danes while the owner was away, authorities said at the time.