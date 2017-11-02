H.R. McMaster says North Korea could be put back on terror sponsors list

White House National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster gave the White House press briefing Thursday, after the GOP announced the release of its tax plan.

McMaster told reporters that North Korea could be put back on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. "That is an option that's under consideration," he said.

He also acknowledged that while China is "definitely doing more," but talks with the Chinese will focus on what else it could be doing to pressure its neighbor: "China is definitely doing more but obviously it's not enough," McMaster said.

Asked whether President Trump can be expected to continue to using fiery rhetoric towards the North Koreans during the trip, McMaster implied that was likely. "I don't think the president really modulates his language," he responded. "The president will use whatever language he wants to use," he said, adding that inflammatory comments are appropriate considering the North's "inflammatory" actions.

The administration maintains that a denuclearized Korean peninsula is the only possible outcome, though the national security adviser indicated the administration is willing to be patient for awhile and wait "a few months" to see what more can be done.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders accompanied him, but did not take any questions from the press.

"What's inflammatory is the North Korean regime and what they're doing to threaten the world," he added.

