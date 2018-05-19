CBSN
CBS News May 19, 2018, 5:31 PM

How to watch 2018 Preakness Stakes

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 143rd Preakness Stakes gets underway Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland -- and Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite to win the second leg of the Triple Crown. The 2018 Preakness Stakes will be broadcast live from Pimlico Race Course.

Televised coverage begins 5 p.m. ET and you can live stream them at NBC Sports. The coverage will shift to NBC stations for the pre-race broadcast at 5 p.m. ET. Post time is scheduled at 6:48 p.m. ET.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2018

  • Date: Saturday, May 19
  • Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC

Preakness Stakes odds

1.Quip (12-1)
2. Lone Sailor (15-1)
3. Sporting Chance (30-1)
4. Diamond King (30-1)
5. Good Magic (3-1)
6. Tenfold (20-1)
7. Justify (1-2)
8. Bravazo (20-1)

CBS Sports writes only eight horses will be racing Saturday, the smallest Preakness field since 2000. 

After winning the Kentucky Derby rather handily from the No. 7 post, Justify will stay in that spot for the Preakness, and he's a big favorite with 1-2 morning-line odds. After facing off with 19 other Thoroughbreds in Louisville, this post probably gets a little better for the Preakness favorite considering he's got only seven other horses to deal with on Saturday.

