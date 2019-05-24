How to watch "NCIS: The Cases they Can't Forget"

"NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget" returns for a third season with a special two-hour premiere and with "NCIS" star Rocky Carroll as the on-camera host.

The seven-episode series features a slate of the biggest cases handled by the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service. These are the kinds of challenging investigations that have inspired cases on CBS Entertainment's successful primetime series "NCIS," broadcast television's No. 1 drama, "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans." The previous name of the series was "48 Hours: NCIS."

Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents take viewers inside their investigations into two unusual murder cases that are filled with twisted relationships, greed, lies and double-lives in two back-to-back editions to be broadcast May 29, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

HOW TO WATCH:

Date: Premieres Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Premieres Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. ET/PT / 9 p.m. CT

9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. ET/PT / 9 p.m. CT TV channel: Your local CBS station

Your Live stream: Watch live on CBS All Access or on fuboTV – start a free trial

FULL SCHEDULE