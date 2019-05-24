Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to watch "NCIS: The Cases they Can't Forget"

/ CBS News

"NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget" returns for a third season with a special two-hour premiere and with "NCIS" star Rocky Carroll as the on-camera host. 

The seven-episode series features a slate of the biggest cases handled by the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service. These are the kinds of challenging investigations that have inspired cases on CBS Entertainment's successful primetime series "NCIS," broadcast television's No. 1 drama, "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans."  The previous name of the series was "48 Hours: NCIS."

Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents take viewers inside their investigations into two unusual murder cases that are filled with twisted relationships, greed, lies and double-lives in two back-to-back editions to be broadcast May 29, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. 

Trending News

HOW TO WATCH:

  • Date: Premieres Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. ET/PT / 9 p.m. CT
  • TV channel: Your local CBS station
  • Live stream: Watch live on CBS All Access or on fuboTV – start a free trial 

FULL SCHEDULE

  • Wednesday, May 29: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. ET/PT / 9 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, June 5:  9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, June 12:  9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, June 19:  9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, June 26: Preempted
  • Wednesday, July 3: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 8 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. ET/PT / 9 p.m. CT

First published on May 24, 2019 / 3:43 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.