How to watch NBA Playoffs 2018: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

The NBA Playoffs are down to the four remaining teams for this year's conference finals. In the West, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will take on the Houston Rockets. And in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Boston Celtics.

The remainder of the playoffs will be broadcast on three networks -- ESPN, ABC and TNT. You can live stream ESPN and ABC games on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN mobile application. And you can watch TNT games on TNTDrama.com or the TNT mobile app.

Here's the schedule of the remaining playoff matchups:

How to watch NBA Western Conference Finals:

Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 (Houston): Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 2 (Houston): Wednesday, May 16, 9 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 3 (Oakland): Sunday, May 20, 8 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 4 (Oakland): Tuesday, May 22, 9 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 5 (Houston): Thursday, May 24, 9 p.m. ET: TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 (Oakland): Saturday, May 26, 9 p.m. ET: TNT (if necessary)

Game 7 (Houston): Monday, May 28, 9 p.m. ET: TNT (if necessary)

The Warriors are in a rare spot Monday evening in Houston as the road underdogs. MVP front-runner James Harden and veteran point guard Chris Paul are hoping to dethrone the defending champs after securing home-court advantage with the best record in the West during the regular season.

That said, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are clicking as a team right now and finally healthy and playing like the untouchable team NBA fans are familiar with after checking out during the regular season. Head coach Steve Kerr admitted this will likely be the biggest test his team has faced on the road to their third NBA Championship in four years.

Michael Wyke / AP

How to watch NBA Eastern Conference Finals:

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 (Boston): Boston wins 108-83

Game 2 (Boston): Monday, May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN

Game 3 (Cleveland): Saturday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN

Game 4 (Cleveland): Monday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN

Game 5 (Boston): Wednesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6 (Cleveland): Friday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 (Boston): Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN (if necessary)

LeBron James is looking to make his eighth straight NBA Finals off what's been the most impressive postseason run in his 15-year career. In this year's playoffs, James is averaging an impressive 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9 assists per game.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will likely through a mix of defenders at James in an attempt to slow him down, including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Semi Ojeleye and Marcus Morris. Ahead of Game 1, Morris said he was likely the second best defender in the league to guard James.

"I'm a little older, a little more experienced. Personally, I think I'm probably the best guy defending him in the league, outside of Kawhi," Morris said, according to ESPN.

Adam Glanzman / Getty

NBA Playoffs Odds

The Rockets are a 1.5-point favorite heading into their matchup against the Warriors on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are currently a 1-point favorite heading into Game 2 in Boston.

Predictions:

Behind the stellar play of point guard Terry Rozier, the Celtics have surprised everyone for being in this spot, and they are primed to give the Cavaliers the biggest challenge yet. The Cavs, who seem to have scrubbed off a shaky start to the postseason, look to fend off Celts -- and compete in their fourth straight NBA Finals. LeBron James will lead the Cavs to his eighth straight finals appearance, 4-1 -- Christopher Brito

In the most anticipated playoff matchup, the Rockets will host the Warriors in a battle set to be defined by each team's offensive prowess. The Rockets retooled this offseason with the veteran Chris Paul and other defensive pieces to compete with the Warriors, who are looking to take home their second straight title and third in four years. The question remains: will the Rockets have enough, even with MVP favorite James Harden? Likely not. The Warriors advance, 4-2. -- Christopher Brito