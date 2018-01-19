Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) makes his return to boxing tonight, defending his WBA welterweight belt against Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs). The main fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET. from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The aggressive Pacquiao, 40, is entering his 24th year as a professional fighter. Meanwhile, Broner, a prolific counter-puncher, is hoping to upset the future Hall of Famer and win his first fight since 2017.

CBS Sports' Brian Campbell predicts that Pacquiao will come out on top, defeating Broner by unanimous decision.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner

Date: Saturday, January 19



Saturday, January 19 Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) TV: Showtime



Showtime Live stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App



Showtime.com or Showtime App Price: $74.99



$74.99 Cable: AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom Xtream, Optimum, Spectrum, SuddenLink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity



AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom Xtream, Optimum, Spectrum, SuddenLink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity Live results: CBS Sports