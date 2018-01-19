How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner
Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) makes his return to boxing tonight, defending his WBA welterweight belt against Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs). The main fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET. from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The aggressive Pacquiao, 40, is entering his 24th year as a professional fighter. Meanwhile, Broner, a prolific counter-puncher, is hoping to upset the future Hall of Famer and win his first fight since 2017.
CBS Sports' Brian Campbell predicts that Pacquiao will come out on top, defeating Broner by unanimous decision.
- Date: Saturday, January 19
- Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
- TV: Showtime
- Live stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App
- Price: $74.99
- Cable: AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom Xtream, Optimum, Spectrum, SuddenLink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity
- Live results: CBS Sports