Watch live: Trump holds rally in battleground state of Pennsylvania

President Trump is holding a rally-style event in Pennsylvania Thursday night, as he tries to fan enthusiasm in a state he won in 2016 and hopes to win again in November.

The president, who last visited the state just about two weeks ago, is speaking inside an aviation hangar, campaigning on a message that America won't be safe under Joe Biden and that the Democratic nominee would hurt fracking jobs.

Mr. Trump's preferred campaign style — massive indoor rallies with thousands of supporters — has been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. But he has tried to find ways to still gather supporters, both online and in person.

Get updates from the campaign trail delivered to your inbox

How to watch

What: President Trump holds rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

President Trump holds rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Date: September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Latrobe, Pennsylvania Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Recent CBS News polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania, 52-46. A new Quinnipiac poll released Thursday also has Biden up in Pennsylvania, by eight points, though a Monmouth poll showed a slimmer margin of four points.

Mr. Trump has emphasized that Biden would hurt fracking jobs. Biden insists he doesn't want to do away with fracking, a key source of income for many in the western part of the state.

When the president was in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, in August — on the day Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination — he accused Biden of turning his back on his hometown of Scranton. "He abandoned Scranton," Mr. Trump said, adding, "he abandoned Pennsylvania" and "spent the last half century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs and letting other countries steal our jobs."