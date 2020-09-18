Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Minnesota

President Trump is rallying supporters in Bemidji, Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 and hopes to win in November. CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading in the state, 50% to 41%.

Mr. Trump was in neighboring Wisconsin on Thursday night, where he trumpeted his administration's work on the coronavirus and criticized Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

President Trump's rally in Minnesota

What: President Trump's rally in Minnesota

Date: September 18, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bemidji Regional Airport

Bemidji Regional Airport Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Friday, the president announced billions in aid to Puerto Rico right before the election, claimed 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines would be available by the end of the year, and said he thinks he knows better than his own experts much of the time.

"We've done more for Puerto Rico than anybody," Mr. Trump said of an island he once called "one of the most corrupt places on earth." Mr. Trump for years rejected the idea of additional aid for Puerto Rico.

Asked why he's pushing for the aid package now, so close to the election instead of a year ago, the president replied, "because what we're doing is we've been working on it for a long time."

Many Puerto Ricans live in Florida, where polls show Mr. Trump is toe-to-toe with Biden.