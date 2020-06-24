Watch live: Trump to hold press conference at White House

Washington — President Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is the first foreign leader to travel to the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit comes as several states have seen record highs in coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump visited Arizona, which has seen a recent increase in cases. The president appeared at a rally with limited social distancing and with few people wearing masks, even as infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci discouraged Americans from congregating in large crowds in a hearing before Congress.

Mr. Trump is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Duda in the Oval Office before the afternoon news conference.

How to watch President Trump's press conference

What: President Trump appears at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda

President Trump appears at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda When: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: White House Rose Garden, Washington, D.C.

White House Rose Garden, Washington, D.C. How to watch: On CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

More 121,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there have been 2.3 million cases in the U.S. In Poland, there have been over 32,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.