Watch live: Trump holds news conference as campaign ramps up attacks on Kamala Harris
President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon, after he stuck to friendly reporters' questions Tuesday upon news that Senator Kamala Harris had been tapped as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate. The president's news conference Wednesday comes after the first joint appearance from Biden and Harris.
Mr. Trump and the Republican Party still appear to be deciding on a line of attack against Harris, a former prosecutor and the first female vice presidential candidate of color. The Trump campaign is branding Harris as a "phony" and Biden's liberal "handler," while a GOP memo sent to reporters under the heading "Liberals revolt against Biden, Harris ticket" included examples of progressives who criticized the pick.
How to watch President Trump's press conference today
- What: President Trump holds a news conference
- Date: August 12, 2020
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The White House
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said Harris had been "nasty" to Biden and then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, using some variation of the word "nasty" in several times to describe her.
"She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden, and it's hard to pick somebody that's that disrespectful," the president said on Tuesday.