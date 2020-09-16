Watch live: Trump holds news conference

Live

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House Wednesday, as he continues to tout progress on the economy and COVID-19 vaccines. Mr. Trump participated in an ABC News town hall Tuesday night, fielding questions from undecided voters on topics ranging from the virus and health care to inequality. 

He also claimed he "up played" the virus, even though he admitted to Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward he wanted to downplay the virus.

The president also cast doubt on the effectiveness of masks Tuesday night, claiming some people don't like them. Pressed on who those people are, then president responded, "Waiters."

Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield suggested masks might even be more effective than a vaccine for some people.

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," Redfield said at a hearing Wednesday. "...If I don't get an immune response, the vaccine's not going to protect me. This face mask will."

First published on September 16, 2020 / 4:20 PM

