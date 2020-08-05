Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference

President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon, as he sends conflicting messages about voting by mail and as negotiators on Capitol Hill still appear far from a deal on coronavirus aid.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted that "whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure," after spending months railing against voting by mail. The president still insists voting by mail isn't safe in other states, like Nevada, which has Democratic leadership and is sending ballots to all registered voters. The Trump campaign is suing the state over its plan to send ballots to all voters.

Mr. Trump insists voting by mail is safe in Florida because it has great leaders, who happen to be Republicans. Mr. Trump has voted absentee in Florida in the past. Earlier Wednesday, during a meeting with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, the president also gave Arizona his stamp of approval for voting by mail, saying officials there "have done a good job."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

How to watch Trump's news conference

What: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump holds a press conference Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Capitol Hill, negotiators appear to be making little progress on a new coronavirus relief bill, after expanded unemployments expired for millions of Americans. The Senate, which is supposed to be in recess next week, might be in session until a deal on a package is reached.

"I think we ought to stay until we get a deal," Republican Senator Rick Scott, of Florida, told reporters Tuesday before the GOP conference lunch. Utah Senator Mitt Romney said negotiators "need to be working around the clock to get it done."