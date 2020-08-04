Watch live: Trump holds news conference as coronavirus threatens school openings

President Trump is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon as school districts and families around the country deal with the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their children's education.

Mr. Trump has been clear that he wants schools to fully open, although as of yet the federal government has provided scant resources and only general guidance on how to do so. A coronavirus relief package still being hammered out on Capitol Hill may contain some assistance for schools.

"Cases up because of BIG Testing! Much of our Country is doing very well. Open the Schools!" the president tweeted Monday night.

At his news conference Monday, the president declared that the virus is "receding," even though the recent U.S. death toll often exceeds 1,000 Americans dying of COVID-19 each day, far eclipsing any other country. In an interview with Axios that aired on HBO Monday night, Mr. Trump insisted "I think it's under control."

Meanwhile, the president appeared to flip his position on voting by mail in Florida. In a tweet Tuesday, he declared the system is safe to vote by mail or absentee, as he himself as done. The president has railed against mail-in-voting for weeks, but Florida is a key battleground state that he must win in November.

"Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True," the president tweeted. "Florida's Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA"