Watch Live: Trumps to receive Christmas tree at White House this afternoon

President Trump and the First Lady participate in the White House Christmas tree delivery on Monday. That event begins at 1 p.m. Larry Smith, a North Carolina farmer, will have one of his trees featured this holiday season in the White House after he won a national contest. The tree will be decorated and displayed in the White House Blue Room.

Smith's tree, a Mountain Top Fraser Fir, was selected at his farm, located in Newland, North Carolina. Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association tree contest have presented the winning tree at the White House since 1966.