CBSN
CBS/AP November 19, 2018, 12:52 PM

Watch Live: Trumps to receive Christmas tree at White House this afternoon

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania, gestures during their arrival on the Marine One helicopter, in Regent's Park, near the residence of the U.S. Ambassador, July 12, 2018, in London. 

AP

President Trump and the First Lady participate in the White House Christmas tree delivery on Monday. That event begins at 1 p.m. Larry Smith, a North Carolina farmer, will have one of his trees featured this holiday season in the White House after he won a national contest. The tree will be decorated and displayed in the White House Blue Room.

Smith's tree, a Mountain Top Fraser Fir, was selected at his farm, located in Newland, North Carolina. Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association tree contest have presented the winning tree at the White House since 1966.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Politics

Popular