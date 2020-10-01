Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Minnesota

President Trump is making a swing through Minnesota on Wednesday, after Tuesday night's first debate match-up against Joe Biden, in which he incessantly interrupted the Democratic nominee.

Mr. Trump is making two private stops to meet with supporters and raise money in the Greater Twin Cities area, before heading to Duluth for his rally. The president is expected to raise $7 million at a reception in Sherwood, Minnesota.

How to watch President Trump's rally in Duluth

What: President Trump holds rally

Date: September 30, 2020

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Duluth, Minnesota

Duluth, Minnesota Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

At least 1,000 Trump supporters are in Duluth, CBS News estimates. The theme of the rally is "Make Logging Great Again," as timber-bearing tractor trailers line the perimeter of the outdoor airport hangar. "FILL THAT SEAT" signs are in the audience seats tonight.

Supporters lined up to see the president were transported from nearly Amsoil Arena on school buses by the dozens.

The Trump campaign is hoping to turn Minnesota Republican after losing the state by just under 45,000 votes in 2016. Just outside of Duluth is the Iron Range, historically a Democratic stronghold, but an area where the president performed fairly well in 2016.

The president has visited Minnesota three times in the past seven weeks.

CBS News Battleground Tracker polling currently shows Biden leading in the Land of Great Lakes, 53% to 45%.

Mr. Trump has been cleaning up his comments about the far-right Proud Boys on Wednesday. After being urged to disavow white supremacists during the debate, Mr. Trump told the group to "stand back and stand by," which delighted members of the group and drew criticism from several Republicans. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump claimed ignorance of the Proud Boys.

"I don't know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you'll have to give me a definition. 'Cause I really don't know who they are," Mr. Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do the work," the president said.

Nicole Sganga and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.