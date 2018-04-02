How to watch Villanova-Michigan in NCAA championship game

March Madness finally has a championship matchup: the Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Villanova Wildcats tonight to compete for the national title. The Wildcats easily defeated the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, setting a Final Four record of 18 3-pointers. They routed Kansas with a final score of 95-79.

How to watch NCAA championship game 2018

Who: No 1. Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Date: Monday, April 2, 2018 Time: 9:20 p.m. ET TV: TBS Online stream: March Madness Live Live blog: CBS News coverage Mobile app: CBS Sports App



On the shoulders of junior forward Moritz Wagner, the Wolverines (33-7) defeated the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 69-57. Wagner led the charge with 24 points and Charles Matthews followed with 17.

Villanova is playing in their third title game in three years and are currently a 6.5 point favorite to defeat Michigan.

"This is our best offensive team," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said after Saturday's win. "We've had some good ones. This is definitely our best."

Michigan coach John Beilein thinks their win against Loyola-Chicago helped them prep for Monday's showdown with Villanova.

"Villanova is just another form of Loyola and probably a little taller, a few shot blockers inside and just probably better in some respects and maybe not in some others," Beilein told CBS Sports. "And really a great example of how the game should be played, just like Loyola was. We're going to do everything we can to meet that challenge."