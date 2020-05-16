Watch Live: Obama commencement address as part of "Graduate Together"

Former President Obama will be delivering a commencement address Saturday as part of the "Graduate Together" commencement address. Earlier Saturday, Mr. Obama addressed graduates of 74 historically black colleges in an address that focused on systemic racism, touching on both the coronavirus pandemic and the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Mr. Obama said the handling of the pandemic has "fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing. A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge."

How to watch Obama's commencement address

What: "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" virtual graduation ceremony

Date: Saturday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

He also noted that "a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities, and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities. Just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn't submit to their questioning. Injustice like this isn't new."

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed in February while jogging in Georgia. Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were not arrested and charged with murder until May after cellphone video of the fatal shooting emerged.

Mr. Obama told the graduates that "if this world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you." He said they have "more roadmaps, more role models and more resources than the civil rights generation did" as well as better tools and technology than his generation.

Former President Obama congratulates HBCU graduates in virtual message

"The fight for equality and justice begins with awareness, empathy, passion, even righteous anger. Don't just activate yourself online," Mr. Obama said. "Change requires strategy, action, organizing, marching, and voting in the real world like never before."

His efforts to urge people to vote comes after he made a similar pitch on Twitter, writing just the word "vote" on May 14. It has since been liked more than 1.7 million times.