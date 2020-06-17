Watch live: McConnell and Scott unveil Senate GOP police reform bill

Washington — Senate Republicans are unveiling legislation responding to nationwide protests calling for police reform and an end to racial violence. The measure, spearheaded by Senator Tim Scott, the lone black Republican in the Senate, comes after President Trump signed an executive order implementing some reforms on Tuesday.

Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will introduce the legislation in a press conference Wednesday morning. House Democrats introduced their own legislative package last week, but McConnell has said that he will not bring that legislation to the Senate floor once it passes in the House.

The Republican bill, titled the Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, would require increased reporting of use of force by police officers and no-knock warrants. It would also provide grants for law enforcement to be equipped with body cameras and require departments to maintain and share officer disciplinary records.

The legislation focuses heavily on police training, requiring the Justice Department to develop and provide guidelines for deescalating police encounters. It also would establish several commissions, including one studying the conditions affecting black men and boys and one reviewing best practices for police departments.

The Republican bill is more modest than the one introduced by House Democrats, although there is some overlap between the two measures, such as a provision to make lynching a federal hate crime. The Democrats' legislation includes outright bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants. The executive order signed by Mr. Trump on Tuesday encourages police departments to ban the use of chokeholds unless an officer's life is at risk.