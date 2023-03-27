Watch Live: Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial continues as man accusing her of crashing into him expected to testify

The man claiming Gwyneth Paltrow ran into him on a ski slope seven years ago is expected to take the stand Monday, after the Hollywood star and lifestyle influencer's testimony in what is expected to be an eight-day trial.

Paltrow, 50, told the Utah jury unequivocally Friday that Terry Sanderson, 76, collided with her from behind on the slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Sanderson, a retired optometrist, initially sued her for more than $3 million in damages, an amount later reduced to $300,000. Paltrow is counter-suing for $1 and attorneys fees.

Testimony has also focused on Sanderson's health. Witnesses, including his doctor and his daughters, have testified about Sanderson's medical problems, including brain injury symptoms and broken bones.

Attorneys are trying to establish whether Sanderson or Paltrow was uphill at the time of the crash, a point of ski etiquette that will also likely determine who is liable for the accident. Paltrow said Friday that Sanderson skied into her back

Paltrow was called by Sanderson's attorneys. Her attorneys are expected to call her children, Moses and Apple, and now-husband, Brad Falchuck.