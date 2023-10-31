Person of interest being questioned after antisemitic threats made at Cornell University

Gov. Hochul announces steps to combat antisemitism on New York college campuses Gov. Hochul announces steps to combat antisemitism on New York college campuses 02:49

NEW YORK -- A person of interest is in custody following antisemitic threats made at Cornell University, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Hochul visited the campus Monday and promised action.

"When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus. Earlier today, law enforcement identified a person of interest as part of the investigation and this individual is currently in the custody of the New York State Police for questioning. Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combating hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head," Hochul said.

Tuesday, Hochul pledged to protect students on colleges campuses and in their communities, following a disturbing surge in hate and bias crimes.

After both a trip to Israel, where she saw first hand the atrocities committed by Hamas, and a visit to Cornell University to discuss a series of violent antisemitic messages on a campus message board, the governor is not only decrying hate speech but doing something about it.

Hochul spoke from the heart Tuesday at Columbia University as she continues to move expeditiously to identify and deal with threats of violence on campuses since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

"Let me be clear: We cannot allow hate and intimidation to become normalized," Hochul said.

The governor was clearly motivated by two recent experiences, visiting a kibbutz near the Gaza border, where 70 people were murdered, and meeting with Cornell students as the FBI investigated threats, including one that said, "If you see a Jewish 'person' on campus, follow them home and slit their throats."

Hochul announced a number of steps to protect people, including:

Expanding the work of the New York State Police Social Media Analysis Unit to increase monitoring for school and campus threats of violence

$75 million in grants for law enforcement agencies to crack down on hate crimes

$3 million to expand the Red Flag Law to help officers respond to hate crimes or bias-motivated threats

Appointment of former Court of Appeals chief judge Jonathan Lippman to review antisemitism and anti-discrimination policies on city university campuses

"While (Lippman's) assessment will be focused on CUNY, his recommendations will be a road map for institutions across the state and the country," Hochul said. "I've spoken to the SUNY and CUNY chancellors and representatives of private universities to share our concerns about the consequences of free speech crossing the line into hate speech by both students and professors. We will take on the antisemitism we have seen on college campuses."

The White House is also stepping in and monitoring the situation on college campuses, with the help of Homeland Security. It's expected to provide guidance and resources as needed.

The governor's moves come as the Anti-Defamation League reported a nearly 400% increase in antisemitic incidents since hostilities in the Middle East started three weeks ago.

The Council on American Islamic Relations has also reported a similar increase in bias incidents against Muslims.

