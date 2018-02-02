Watch: "Jeopardy!" contestants fumble football questions, big-time

Sports categories on "Jeopardy!" can often be a weak spot for the contestants involved. On Thursday night, it was "maybe the greatest Achilles' Heel in show history," writes CBSSports.com's Pete Blackburn. Not only did all three contestants miss on each of the five questions in the "Talkin' Football" category, they were so clueless about the sport that none of them even tried to guess.

They didn't know what an option play is, which team Tom Landry coached, what a fair catch is, what offsetting penalties are and who the famed Minnesota Vikings "Purple People Eaters" were.

Trebek the real MVP pic.twitter.com/5XkDRGrIb0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 2, 2018

Host Alex Trebek decided to have some fun at the contestants' expense once he realized how it was playing out.

"Between Trebek's sarcasm/dry humor, the crowd straight-up laughing at the panel's lack of football IQ and the contestants just waiting for it all to be over, this was an incredible moment in 'Jeopardy!' history," Blackburn observed. "This was like the Super Bowl of not knowing football."