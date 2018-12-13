4 hurt in explosion and fire at energy facility in Pennsylvania

Chartiers Township, Pa. — There was an explosion and fire with injuries Thursday evening at an energy facility, CBS Pittsburgh reports. At least four people were hurt at MarkWest on Western Avenue in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Dispatchers were alerted at 6:03 p.m. Four burn victims were airlifted with to Pittsburgh hospitals. All four were employees of MarkWest.

The fire started in a fracking tank, which holds 200 barrels of liquid ethylene glycol plus hydrocarbons.

The fire is now out and a hazardous material crew is on the scene with eight additional fire departments and four medical agencies — two STAT Medvac helicopters and two lifeflight helicopters.

UPDATE: Fire is now out following what officials describe as as fracking tank explosion and fire at huge gas processing facility in Washington County.

At least 8 fire departments on scene; Washington Co 911 says 4 employees at the facility flown to Pittsburgh hospitals w/burns pic.twitter.com/XXqeoJ2j2T — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) December 14, 2018

