Washington Nationals unite D.C. with historic World Series win

Washington — The Washington Nationals are celebrating the team's first World Series win in the history of the franchise. On their road to victory, the Nationals gave fans something that all of Washington, D.C., could unite around.

Even as the House was voting on impeachment, Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer wore his Nats gear after a night when the town went wild. They danced, they hugged, they climbed and hollered.

It all began this past summer when reserve outfielder Gerardo Parra convinced the team to adopt his 2-year-old daughter's favorite song, "Baby Shark," as its anthem. The idea was so goofy it made the team laugh. They started having fun, got to know each other and before you know it they were making all the Shark moves — the baby shark clicks, mama shark claps, daddy shark chomps.

The Washington Nationals celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series on October 30, 2019, in Houston. Getty

As they started winning, the whole town got crazy. National Symphony Orchestra Musicians were playing Baby Shark. The National Cathedral became the "National's Cathedral" and every homer brought a dugout dance.

Is there be a lesson there for all of us? When you relax and get to know the people you work and deal with it's not only fun, it's much easier to get things done. Just ask Manager Davey Martinez.

"They never gave up. They kept fighting. And I told them to believe in each other," he said.