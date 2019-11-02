Watch live: Parade honors World Series champs Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals will be honored in D.C. on Saturday with a parade celebrating their first-ever World Series victory. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city can't wait to show the team its love and support following their 6-2 come-from-behind win against the Houston Astros.

The parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET

How to watch the parade

What: Washington Nationals parade

Washington Nationals parade Date: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Online stream: CBSN, in the video player above

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the parade on Wednesday following the team's victory.

"Our Washington Nationals are World Champions!" she said in a statement. "This victory is the culmination of a journey that began 14 years ago when our community brought baseball back to DC. By staying in the fight and finishing the fight, the Nationals have brought a tremendous amount of joy to the District and, no doubt, inspired a new generation of baseball players and Nationals fans."

Parade route through D.C.

The parade will start on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 15th Street Northwest then proceed along Constitution Avenue Northwest, heading east, CBS affiliate WUSA reports. It will end with a team rally on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street Northwest.

Washington D.C. parade weather

Forecasts show the weather will be good for the parade. Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures in the low 50s.