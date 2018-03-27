Rambling letters to military led feds to man suspected of mailing suspicious packages

WASHINGTON -- Hours after news that suspicious packages were turning up in and around Washington, D.C., an arrest was made on the other side of the country. Thanh Cong Phan, 43, appeared in court in Washington state a little more than 24 hours after 11 packages he allegedly mailed arrived at military bases in the D.C. area.

Phan had a history of writing crank letters to the military, and rambling notes included in the packages immediately fingered him as a suspect. He was arrested at his home in Everett, Washington, on Monday night, much to the surprise of a neighbor.

"I'm in shock, I don't know what to say, its so close to my house," the neighbor said.

The packages contained what the FBI called "potential destructive devices" and were sent to government mail-processing facilities at the CIA, the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and Fort McNair.

One at Fort McNair was addressed to the National Defense University and contained black powder and what appeared to be a fuse. One at Fort Belvoir was meant for the National Geospatial Agency, the intelligence organization which analyzes spy photos taken by satellites. Another package was addressed to the Secret Service.

All of them were detected by scanning devices, rendered inert and sent to an FBI lab for analysis. No one was injured.

The motive for mailing the packages is unclear but the FBI does not suspect terrorism. However, the bureau warned it is possible additional packages were mailed to other mail processing facilities in the D.C. area.