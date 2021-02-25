Sister of Washington, D.C mayor dies of COVID-19 complications

The sister of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has died from complications related to COVID-19. Bowser's office announced Wednesday that Mercia Bowser had died at the age 64 from "COVID-19 related pneumonia."

"Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic," said Bowser in a statement.

CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports Mercia Bowser served with Catholic Charities and the D.C. Office on Aging. Reverend Ricky Helton of the Israel Metropolitan Christian Methodist Episcopal Church told the station Bowser attended the church for many years and was known for her involvement with the choir.

The youngest of six siblings, Muriel Bowser, 48, asked the public for "the time and space we need to mourn the loss of Mercia."

Hours prior to her sister's death, Bowser had already declared Feb. 24 a day of remembrance to mark the nation's capital passing 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.