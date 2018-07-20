D.C. officials issue alert about "potentially fatal batch of K2"

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., posted an "EMERGENCY ALERT" on Friday warning about a "potentially fatal batch of K2" that she says has hit the city's streets. She tweeted the alert, which warns people to avoid K2, or "Spice," at all costs.

The alert, from various government agencies, also urges people say something if they see something.

EMERGENCY ALERT: A potentially fatal batch of K2 has hit the streets of DC. Smoking or ingesting K2 or "Spice" may lead to overdose or death. Avoid at all costs. Things to remember: 1. Stay Hydrated 🥤

2. Seek Treatment 🏥

3. If you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING! Call 911 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ET4SW77ylP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 20, 2018

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says K2 is a term for synthetic cannabinoids -- "synthetic marijuana" -- and that some people may use it as an alternative to marijuana.

"These seemingly innocent little packages of 'fake weed' can cause serious side effects that are very different from those of marijuana," the CDC says.

"Synthetic cannabinoid products can be toxic. As a result, people who smoke these products can react with rapid heart rate, vomiting, agitation, confusion, and hallucinations. Some have to get help from emergency medical services or in hospital emergency departments or intensive care units," it says.

In May, there were over 50 overdoses in Brooklyn related to illegal sales of K2. More than 25 people in the area were hospitalized with bad reactions to the synthetic marijuana.