15-year-old arrested in D.C. shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the August shooting in Washington, D.C., that wounded Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. A 17-year-old was also charged in connection to the incident earlier this week.

The two teens, who were 14 and 16 at the time of the shooting, were both charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. The younger of the two was arrested on Friday, just two days after police announced the first arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street in northeast Washington. Before shooting him, the suspects allegedly brandished handguns and tried to rob him.

The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field Oct. 9, during the season's fifth week, and has since claimed the team's starting running back role.

Earlier this week, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said he believed there were three suspects in the case. One was described by Contee as the "getaway driver" in what appeared to be an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.

It was unclear whether the assailants knew Robinson's identity when they attacked, Contee said.