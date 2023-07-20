Watch CBS News
U.S.

5 people hit by car in D.C hospital parking garage

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Five people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a car in a D.C hospital parking garage inside, officials said. 

Five pedestrians were struck at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage on Thursday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet. They are being treated at the hospital's emergency room and the driver is also being evaluated, officials said. 

Fire officials have not offered any additional details on the condition and identity of the driver or victims. It is unclear what caused the crash.  

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 2:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.