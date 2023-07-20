5 people hit by car in D.C hospital parking garage
Five people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a car in a D.C hospital parking garage inside, officials said.
Five pedestrians were struck at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage on Thursday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet. They are being treated at the hospital's emergency room and the driver is also being evaluated, officials said.
Fire officials have not offered any additional details on the condition and identity of the driver or victims. It is unclear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted.
