Warriors' Shaun Livingston, NBA official Courtney Kirkland suspended after altercation

NEW ORLEANS -- The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston for one game and removed official Courtney Kirkland from the officiating rotation for a week because of an altercation during a game Sunday.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the suspensions Monday. He says Livingston will serve his suspension Monday night when the Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

VanDeWeghe says Kirkland's suspension runs from Monday night through Sunday and that he'll be eligible to officiate again Dec. 11.

Livingston and Kirkland bumped heads during the second quarter of the Warriors' victory at Miami. Livingston was assessed a technical foul and ejected for making contact with a game official.

You can see the incident in the video below:

VanDeWeghe says a league review determined that Kirkland moved toward Livingston and shared responsibility for the contact.

On Monday, Livingston tweeted an image from a Snickers ad campaign, with the hashtag #Goodwintho: