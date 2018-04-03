Warrant: Mom admits she had baby smoke pot in viral Facebook video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A search warrant says a North Carolina mother confessed to letting her 1-year-old child smoke pot in a social media video that went viral.

The warrant released Monday allows police to take pictures of the Raleigh apartment where investigators say 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton helped her daughter inhale marijuana.

A version of the video that's received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child coos and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

Police say Facebook users alerted them to the smoking child videos on March 21. The warrant say the incident happened sometime between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018.

WNCN

"Ms. Lofton has been interviewed and confessed to the act," the warrant said, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Lofton is charged with child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her lawyer didn't return an email seeking comment.

Lofton appeared in court on March 22 where the judge set her bonf at $100,000, the station reports. The baby was placed in the custody of Wake County Child Protective Services, police said.

A second person, 18-year-old Allan Maldonado, was charged after warrants say he did "cause, encouraged or aid" a juvenile to smoke a marijuana blunt. He faces two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of a Scheduled VI substance, according to WNCN.