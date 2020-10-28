Watch Live: Philadelphia officials give update on police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. and unrest

Philadelphia officials are giving an update Wednesday on the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. and subsequent unrest. The city was bracing for more demonstrations following two nights of protests that set off clashes with police and store break-ins.

CBS News confirms the city is issuing a citywide curfew which will go into effect on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. and last through 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies are allowed to stay open for delivery services later than 9:00 p.m.

How to watch the update on Walter Wallace Jr.'s shooting death

What: Philadelphia officials give an update on Monday's fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and subsequent unrest

Philadelphia officials give an update on Monday's fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and subsequent unrest Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: via Zoom

via Zoom Online stream: Live on CBSN Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by police Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife. About 500 people gathered in a West Philadelphia park Tuesday evening, marching to the nearby police headquarters where officers were stationed with riot shields. Some of the demonstrators threw debris at officers, according to police, and both sides later clashed.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Police said two officers were injured, although authorities did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Protesters confront police during a march, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Some business owners were cleaning up damage and boarding up windows and doors Wednesday after video showed people streaming into stores and stealing goods on the opposite side of the city from where Wallace was shot. The National Guard is slated to arrive in the next few days to focus on guarding infrastructure, state and city officials said.

The clashes come as Pennsylvania emerges as a key focus of the contentious 2020 election, with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, a native son, locked in a battle for the state's 20 electoral votes. Both candidates have made frequent campaign stops in the state.