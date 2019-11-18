Three killed in shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, Monday, reports CBS affiliate KWTV. Three people, two men and a woman, were dead, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told the station.

Ford said two people were shot inside a vehicle and one was shot outside of a vehicle. A handgun was used in the shooting, Ford told the station.

More information wasn't immediately available. Ford said police are looking for witnesses.

Duncan Public Schools were briefly placed under lockdown. The school district told CBS News they were given the all-clear by the Duncan Police Department.

This is a developing story.