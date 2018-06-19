Officials: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Walmart parking lot

TALLASSEE, Ala. -- Two women and a gunman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Walmart parking lot in Alabama Tuesday, reports CBS affiliate WAKA. Tallassee mayor Johnny Hammock tells the station the gunman rammed his car into another car in the parking lot of the store before getting out and fatally shooting two women inside.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself, the station reports.

Hammock tells CBS News one victim and the shooter were found dead at the scene. A medical helicopter was called for the second victim, but she died in the vehicle.

The names of the gunman and the victims have not been released, the station reports.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting with the investigation. Tallassee is about 25 miles northeast of Montgomery.

This is a developing story.