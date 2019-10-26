Gunman opens fire in Georgia Walmart before killing himself

A man who fired shots inside a Walmart store in Georgia early Saturday has died after he turned the gun on himself, police said. A 19-year-old man walked into the store in Waycross and started shooting before being confronted by police.

"Officers located the shooter within seconds, at which time he turned the handgun on himself, and delivered a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Waycross Police Department said.

Police said there were workers and customers in the store at the time, but they were all evacuated and no one was hurt. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Police identified him as 19-year-old John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt of Waycross.

Peter Brown told CBS affiliate WJAX-TV that he was picking up groceries in the store when he heard shots. After the first shot was fired, Brown said, people began scrambling.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart in Waycross at Memorial Drive. Coming up at 6:30 a.m. a witness describes the shots he heard around 1 a.m. as he was shopping. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RAJxAlWNej — Alicia Tarancon (@AliciaANJax) October 26, 2019

Waycross is about 81 miles northwest of Jacksonville, Florida.