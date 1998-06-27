You're about to find out why these people are walking instead of working. From CBS News, it's

This country's biggest car company hasn't made many cars lately. General Motors has had to shut down most of its American factories because some of its workers stopped working.

These workers are 'on strike.' Going 'on strike' means they refuse to do their jobs because of a disagreement with the company.

In this case, the company wants to change some rules about who-does-what, in order to save money. Many workers fear they'd lose their jobs if those changes are made.

For now, General Motors dealers have fewer cars to sell. When the company and workers settle their differences, the strike will end and the factories can open up again. And that's what's "In the News."

